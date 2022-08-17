Prosecutor to seek death penalty for man who killed Elwood officer

“If there was ever a case that called for the death penalty, this is it,” Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said.
Carl Roy Webb Boards is accused of fatally shooting Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Carl Roy Webb Boards is accused of fatally shooting Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA and WTHR) - The Madison County prosecutor announced on Wednesday that he will be seeking the death penalty for the man who was arrested in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

“If there was ever a case that called for the death penalty, this is it,” Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said during a press conference on Wednesday. Cummings said Shahnavaz’s family was included in the decision to seek the death penalty.

“My family misses Noah more than words can express. We want everyone to remember Noah,” Noah’s father, Matt Shahnavaz, said. He said Noah had bright blue eyes and was known for having sunglasses on him all the time. He asked that people remember Noah by wearing their sunglasses on the back of their head.

Officer Noah Shahnavaz
Officer Noah Shahnavaz

Cummings already told members of the Madison County Council that a death penalty case could cost up to $400,000, according to the Herald Bulletin. Cummings asked the council for an additional $50,000 in the 2023 budget in anticipation of the filing of the death penalty against 42-year-old Carl Roy Web Boards II.

Bryan Williams, the chief public defender, told the council that if the prosecutor’s office files for the death penalty against Boards, he has to be represented by two attorneys that are death penalty certified. He said that currently there are no attorneys in the county that have that certification and the county would have to hire an attorney from outside Madison County.

This, among other things necessary for the case, comes at a hefty price.

For reference, the last time Madison County took up a death penalty case was in 2005 at a cost of $300,000.

