INDOT: Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and U.S. 24

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces rolling slowdowns planned for U.S. 24 and I-469.(INDOT)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is giving drivers a heads up about plans for rolling slowdowns this weekend.

INDOT says Indiana Michigan Power will be updating structures and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.

The rolling slowdowns will take place after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and are set to wrap up by 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 21., depending on the weather.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

