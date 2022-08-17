INDOT: Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and U.S. 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is giving drivers a heads up about plans for rolling slowdowns this weekend.

INDOT says Indiana Michigan Power will be updating structures and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.

The rolling slowdowns will take place after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and are set to wrap up by 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 21., depending on the weather.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

