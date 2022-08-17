Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings.

In a release, FWPD says 27-year-old Jaquell Franklin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was detained in a traffic stop by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the Valparaiso Police Department. They say he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery for the July 29 shooting in the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive that left two injured.

Police also say they have arrested a second person in a separate shooting in the Villages of Hanna apartments on Aug. 8 that killed 23-year-old Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton. On Aug. 9, police announced that they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover in the shooting.

Then on Wednesday, police announced that they have also arrested Jonathan Taylor on a murder charge in the shooting.

