Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings.

In a release, FWPD says 27-year-old Jaquell Franklin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was detained in a traffic stop by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the Valparaiso Police Department. They say he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery for the July 29 shooting in the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive that left two injured.

Police also say they have arrested a second person in a separate shooting in the Villages of Hanna apartments on Aug. 8 that killed 23-year-old Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton. On Aug. 9, police announced that they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover in the shooting.

Then on Wednesday, police announced that they have also arrested Jonathan Taylor on a murder charge in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Aug. 12, officials at the auditor's office said the state expects to print 1.7 million...
Here’s when you can expect your tax refund check from the state
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Northern Lights
Chance to see Northern Lights in Indiana, Ohio
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon
Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon
Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon
Where’s my money? Officials say you could get your tax refund soon
Justice 4 Three
Trial delayed for man accused of gas station triple shooting; family waiting for justice
Trial delayed for man accused of gas station triple shooting; family waiting for justice
Concordia Gym Floor Restoration
Unlikely pair work to restore Concordia gym floor