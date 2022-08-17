Bicyclist struck along W Wallen Road

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after they say a bicyclist was struck while crossing the Pufferbelly Trail.

FWPD says the woman was biking northbound on the Pufferbelly Trail around 4:15 p.m. when she pulled out in front of a car while crossing West Wallen Road, near Hunters Knoll Run.

Police say to avoid the area as West Wallen Road is closed in both directions at this time.

