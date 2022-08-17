Application filed to exhume teen girl’s remains after 60 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The family of a teen girl murdered in Paulding, Ohio decades ago is hoping that modern technology can identify a killer.

On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.

The technology to analyze DNA was not available in the 1960′s, but Nancy’s family is hoping a common albeit expensive procedure can track down Nancy’s killer. Before that can happen, a judge will have to approve the disinterment of Nancy’s remains. The paperwork has been filed and money has been raised with the help of a non-profit called The Porchlight Project. ABC21′s Tom Powell spoke with the group on the News at 7.

