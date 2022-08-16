Truck driver shortage improving, but drivers still needed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several companies attended a job fair at Ivy Tech Tuesday, pleading for more drivers.

Since the onset of the pandemic, you may have heard less trucks and semis on Indiana roads. A loss of truck drivers has caused some issues with transporting goods, playing a role in the supply chain crisis.

Ivy Tech’s CDL and supply chain program is seeing demand from employers and students. Employers frequently connect with Ivy Tech in hopes of finding prospective drivers with a CDL license. In some cases, students have jobs before finishing the program.

Dustin Housch, a delivery driver with Pepsi, says Pepsi had about half the number of drivers they needed at the height of the pandemic. Now, that trend has reversed, but he says drivers are still needed to keep the upward movement going.

If you’re interested in pursuing your CDL license, the Ivy Tech program takes about four weeks. You are also required to pass a physical. Ivy Tech also offers a supply chain program, providing education on the manufacturing process.

While conditions are improving, those at Ivy Tech hope that their program and the connections made at the job fair can play a role in reducing the supply chain issues lingering from the pandemic.

