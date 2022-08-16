Truck driver shortage improving, but drivers still needed

By Gabe Prough
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several companies attended a job fair at Ivy Tech Tuesday, pleading for more drivers.

Since the onset of the pandemic, you may have heard less trucks and semis on Indiana roads. A loss of truck drivers has caused some issues with transporting goods, playing a role in the supply chain crisis.

Ivy Tech’s CDL and supply chain program is seeing demand from employers and students. Employers frequently connect with Ivy Tech in hopes of finding prospective drivers with a CDL license. In some cases, students have jobs before finishing the program.

Dustin Housch, a delivery driver with Pepsi, says Pepsi had about half the number of drivers they needed at the height of the pandemic. Now, that trend has reversed, but he says drivers are still needed to keep the upward movement going.

If you’re interested in pursuing your CDL license, the Ivy Tech program takes about four weeks. You are also required to pass a physical. Ivy Tech also offers a supply chain program, providing education on the manufacturing process.

While conditions are improving, those at Ivy Tech hope that their program and the connections made at the job fair can play a role in reducing the supply chain issues lingering from the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Aug. 12, officials at the auditor's office said the state expects to print 1.7 million...
Here’s when you can expect your tax refund check from the state
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Northern Lights
Chance to see Northern Lights in Indiana, Ohio
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon
Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon
Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon
Where’s my money? Officials say you could get your tax refund soon
Justice 4 Three
Trial delayed for man accused of gas station triple shooting; family waiting for justice
Trial delayed for man accused of gas station triple shooting; family waiting for justice
Concordia Gym Floor Restoration
Unlikely pair work to restore Concordia gym floor