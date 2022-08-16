Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023.
That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session.
Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax.
The National Diaper Bank Network says that’s the second-highest diaper tax in the U.S.
