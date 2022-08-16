New life planned for former C Street building on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The folks with Be Better Hospitality announced plans for the former Columbia Street West space in downtown Fort Wayne on Monday.

The hospitality group says the former “C Street” and Bourbon Street Hideaway restaurant that was in the building’s basement will be transformed into two different bars and a liquor store along The Landing.

Dana’s, Night Train, and Blue Bottle Shop are all in the making. Officials say Dana’s will be a neighborhood cocktail bar, Night Train will cater to the late-night crowds with hours from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Blue Bottle will offer harder-to-find wine, beer, and liquor.

Owners say to keep your eyes peeled for an opening date and some pop-up events. More details on the three businesses here.

