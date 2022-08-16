Habitat for Humanity receives funding to build six new homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City has provided $600,000 in federal funding to build six new homes in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry joined Habitat for Humanity and City officials for a news conference to announce the initiative. The City’s Community Development Division provided the funding through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program to help pay for the construction of new single-family homes to address the need for more affordable housing.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to create opportunities for families and individuals to become first-time homebuyers,” Deputy Director of the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services Kelly Lundberg said. “This project will make a real impact in the lives of six families and help build a better and stronger Fort Wayne.”

Officials say the homes will be built in the neighborhoods of Oxford, LaRez, and Poplar. They will range in size from 1,100 square feet, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes to 1,400 square feet, four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes at the following locations:

3009 Warsaw Street

459 Eckart Street

430 Buchanan Street

436 Buchanan Street

433 West Butler Street

1911 Webster Street

Officials say eligible buyers must be below 60% of the area median income and must complete the Habitat Homeowner Program, details here. Construction is expected to be completed by next summer.

