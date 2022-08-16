Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations by forgoing the construction process. Any prospective tenant can lease the building once it is constructed and can customize it as they see fit.

“Growing companies can expand anywhere in the country—they have no shortage of options,” Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer at GFW Inc., said. “When we can offer the speed to market that comes with a shell building, plus a growing community, it helps set Allen County apart from the competition in our recruiting efforts.”

The facility, located at 4455 Airway Ave., will be built by CME Corporation and will be expandable up to 117,000 square feet. They say the site is zoned for general industrial use (I2).

