Former VP Pence to speak at Allen Co. GOP Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Republican Party has announced its keynote speaker for the annual Reagan Bean Dinner.

The party’s chairman Steve Shine said former Vice President Mike Pence, who also served as Indiana’s governor from 2013 to 2017, will be speaking at the event.

The dinner is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne--just weeks before the midterm elections.

“I couldn’t be more pleased than to announce that Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Allen County GOP’s ‘mega’ event, the Reagan Bean Dinner, which will no doubt bring hundreds of Republicans from Allen County and across the state to attend this year’s fall dinner. The Reagan Bean Dinner has particular significance this year as it will help ‘rally the troops’ to regain the Republican majority in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives,” Shine said.

