Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat

Curtis Hill
Curtis Hill (WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash.

BACKGROUND: Indiana ruled not liable in groping suit vs. ex-top lawyer

Hill is among at least five candidates in a growing field of candidates for Saturday’s Republican caucus to take Walorski’s place on the November election ballot in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District.

The other candidates include Rudy Yakym, who Walorski’s husband endorsed Monday.

Yakym is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a former Walorski campaign staffer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Aug. 12, officials at the auditor's office said the state expects to print 1.7 million...
Here’s when you can expect your tax refund check from the state
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Northern Lights
Chance to see Northern Lights in Indiana, Ohio
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Former VP Pence to speak at Allen Co. GOP Dinner
Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Gov. Holcomb calls for special election to fill late US Rep. Walorski’s seat