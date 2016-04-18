Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard Friday, June 23, 2017 7:43 AM EDT Updated: Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill. More>>

Woman critically injured in shooting Saturday morning Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:45 PM EDT Updated: Police are investigating after a woman was critically injured in a shooting Saturday. More>>

Man critically injured in shooting Saturday morning Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:39 PM EDT Updated: Police are investigating after a shooting left a man in critical condition Saturday. More>>

Hamilton: More Than Just a Lake Town Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:21 AM EDT Updated: Golf cart is a popular mode of travel here. Our first visit via cart was Fish Creek Park, where you can take a hike down the stream or enjoy one of many free concerts this summer at the amphitheater. The recreational park is just across the street, and on any given night, you'll probably find people playing one of Hamilton's favorite pastimes: pickleball. More>>

'Dragon boats' take to the river for festive races Friday, June 23, 2017 11:28 PM EDT Updated: It's a fairly recent tradition -- only in its third year… but already going strong. On Saturday "the dragons" are back on the water. Riverfront Fort Wayne and the Mayor's Youth Engagement Council is inviting families across the region to the 3rd annual Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races at Headwaters Park West. More>>

The Fort Wayne Airport is thriving and looking for continued growth Friday, June 23, 2017 11:16 PM EDT Updated: FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ABC 21) -- The Fort Wayne Airport held a media day Friday, allowing local media to get exclusive access to the airport in an effort to create a strong partnership. Executive Director Scott Hinderman says the airport is thriving. He says they've seen six consecutive years of increased passengers. Hinderman added that they're up 2.6% from last year at this point. "The airport authority is doing phenomenal. We're doing great. So is the Fort Wayne region and... More>>

GFW CEO embraces chance to get Fort Wayne recognized on natl. stage Friday, June 23, 2017 5:31 PM EDT Updated: The man who's putting Fort Wayne on the map. If you think it's tough to get our city recognized on the national stage, the CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is undaunted, hitting the road with a message of why we're one of the country's better kept secrets. More>>

Mishawaka assembly plant to be acquired by Chinese-owned company The Mishawaka commercial assembly plant (Photo//AM General) Friday, June 23, 2017 4:19 PM EDT Updated: The commercial assembly plant for South Bend-based AM General LLC will be acquired by a Chinese-owned, Silicon Valley-headquartered company. More>>

Teachers invited to attend free STEM camp at Ivy Tech Friday, June 23, 2017 12:27 PM EDT Updated: Teachers looking for a way to integrate STEM experiments into their lesson plans are invited to attend a week-long camp. More>>

Indiana crackdown on opioids sparks more pharmacy robberies When Indiana cracked down on the opioid crisis, it accidentally helped spark a wave of pharmacy robberies, eventually reporting more robberies than any other state. More>>

Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne celebrates 4th annual graduation celebration Friday, June 23, 2017 11:42 AM EDT Updated: The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne celebrated a momentous day June 17, saying goodbye to its graduates that have been with the organization since they were kids. More>>

Saudi native deported following threats at Muncie store A former Ball State University student accused of threatening shoppers at a Muncie Goodwill store unless they converted to Islam has been deported. More>>

Country Hearth Inn condemned by Allen County Building Department Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:18 PM EDT Updated: FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ABC 21) -- The Allen County Building Department condemned the Country Hearth Inn on Goshen Road Thursday afternoon. Citing electrical wiring issues, including exposed wires, they shut down the hotel. 30 rooms were occupied at the time. County inspectors have found issues at the hotel before. According to records, their most recent inspection was in April 2016. They noted 11 different issues that needed corrected. Among them were: - &... More>>

Cause of death identified in butcher shop sewer pit death Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:21 PM EDT Updated: The Adams County coroner now knows what killed a man working in the sewer pit of a popular Monroe, Indiana butcher shop. The incident also sent another man to the hospital in critical condition. More>>

Keeping healthy payroll growing challenge for employers Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:43 PM EDT Updated: Finding workers. Business managers in Fort Wayne and across Indiana say it's one of their biggest headaches. More>>

Fort Wayne police arrest man in connection with 2015 homicide Photo//Allen County Sheriff's Department Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:54 PM EDT Updated: Police now have a suspect in custody in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in 2015. More>>

Ivy Tech to open law library Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:26 PM EDT Updated: Area lawyers will have an additional resource soon. Ivy Tech's Fort Wayne Campus is opening a law library for the campus and community. More>>

Best Events This Weekend: 6/22-6/25 Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:15 PM EDT Updated: Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events happening around Fort Wayne. More>>

Fort Wayne Philharmonic to perform free concert Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:06 PM EDT Updated: The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will travel to the Ouabache State Park for a free concert. More>>

Victims identified in Adams County industrial accident Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:03 PM EDT Updated: We now know the identification of the two men involved in Wednesday's industrial accident at Manley Meats. More>>

Fort Wayne woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:48 PM EDT Updated: A Fort Wayne woman will spend the next three years on probation after fraudulently claiming unemployment insurance benefits. More>>

Lane restrictions planned for Jefferson Boulevard Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:33 PM EDT Updated: People taking Jefferson Boulevard in and out of downtown should expect increased traffic Monday and Tuesday. More>>

Hoosier teens make national TV debut Thursday night Andrew Butcher and Jon Klaasen Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:01 PM EDT Updated: Two teenagers from Greenwood make their national television debut -- and seek a shot at stardom -- Thursday night on ABC. Jon Klaasen and Andrew Butcher are among the 30 young singers competing on the show, "Boy Band." It premieres at 8 p.m., airing locally on ABC21. Judges on the program are Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland. Rita Ora hosts the show. More>>

DeKalb County man arrested for indecent exposure Photo//Auburn Police Department Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:25 PM EDT Updated: A Garrett, Ind. man faces preliminary charges after allegedly exposing himself to juveniles. More>>

Senate unveils health care plan Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:27 AM EDT Updated: The Republican's plan to repeal Obamacare was unveiled Thursday morning. A draft of the legislation shows Senate legislation would make major changes to the nation's health care system. More>>

Missing kayaker found in Defiance County Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:30 AM EDT Updated: A kayaker has been found safe after being missing overnight. More>>

Job fair hosted in Fort Wayne Thursday Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:15 AM EDT Updated: Looking for a new job? Check out this job fair opportunity taking place in Fort Wayne. More>>

UPDATE: Robbery suspect arrested in Indianapolis Photo//Fort Wayne Police Department Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:45 AM EDT Updated: UPDATE: Tracy Lloyd was arrested in Indianapolis Wednesday. Police are no longer asking for help finding him. More>>

William Goshert chosen to complain remainder of Kosciusko County Sheriff term Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:38 AM EDT Updated: KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (ABC 21) -- Five rounds of voting led to William "Rocky" Goshert being chosen to stay on as Kosciusko County Sheriff for the remainder of Aaron Rovenstine's term on Wednesday. Goshert was serving as the interim sheriff after Rovenstine was convicted of intimidating another police officer. Rovenstine's term lasts until 2018. Goshert first said he won't run for sheriff, then said he's unsure if he'll run next year. "Ultimately, the vot... More>>

Digging Deeper: ABC21 appealing order barring broadcast of court testimony Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:02 PM EDT Updated: Jun 21, 2017 12:24 PM ABC21 announced today that it is appealing a court order preventing the station from broadcasting a trial court recording of a local physician's sentencing hearing -- a recording that is a public record pursuant to state law. The appellate brief was submitted by attorneys representing the station to the Court of Appeals of Indiana, challenging the April 20 order by Huntington Circuit Court Judge Thomas M. Hakes. More>>

UPDATE: Coroner says Manley Meats victims were working on sewer pit Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:21 PM EDT Updated: UPDATE: The Adams County Coroner says two people were working on a sewer pit at Manley Meats Wednesday afternoon, when at least one of them "went unresponsive." More>>

1 dead, another seriously hurt in industrial accident manley meats inc. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:46 PM EDT Updated: DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Decatur, Indiana are investigating an industrial accident at Manley Meats located on 400 East in Adams Count this afternoon. Police say one person is dead and another is in very serious condition. The facility is a longtime staple in the community, dating back to the early 1960s. We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. More>>

People give honest opinions about the state of healthcare Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:19 PM EDT Updated: Everyone in America is supposed to have healthcare by now. And everyone seems to have an opinion about it and about Senate Republicans who critics claim are crafting a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare behind closed doors, with no input from Democrats. More>>

17 cousins line up by age in photo celebrating family Photo//Annabelle Rose Photography Friday, June 23, 2017 3:40 PM EDT Updated: A group beach photo is a staple of many summer vacations, but for one family it became a way to showcase the 17 amazing ways the clan has grown. More>>

Gorilla at Dallas Zoo is a 'Dancing Machine' Friday, June 23, 2017 2:13 PM EDT Updated: The Dallas Zoo is sharing video of a gorilla that zoo officials say has a passion for splashing. More>>