Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill. More>>
A 10-year-old is dead and a 9-year-old is rescued after an incident at an Elkhart County lake.
Police are investigating two shootings that happened in the span of three hours early Saturday morning.
Police are investigating after a woman was critically injured in a shooting Saturday.
Police are investigating after a shooting left a man in critical condition Saturday.
Golf cart is a popular mode of travel here. Our first visit via cart was Fish Creek Park, where you can take a hike down the stream or enjoy one of many free concerts this summer at the amphitheater. The recreational park is just across the street, and on any given night, you'll probably find people playing one of Hamilton's favorite pastimes: pickleball.
It's a fairly recent tradition -- only in its third year… but already going strong. On Saturday "the dragons" are back on the water. Riverfront Fort Wayne and the Mayor's Youth Engagement Council is inviting families across the region to the 3rd annual Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races at Headwaters Park West.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ABC 21) -- The Fort Wayne Airport held a media day Friday, allowing local media to get exclusive access to the airport in an effort to create a strong partnership. Executive Director Scott Hinderman says the airport is thriving. He says they've seen six consecutive years of increased passengers. Hinderman added that they're up 2.6% from last year at this point. "The airport authority is doing phenomenal. We're doing great. So is the Fort Wayne region and... More>>
The man who's putting Fort Wayne on the map. If you think it's tough to get our city recognized on the national stage, the CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is undaunted, hitting the road with a message of why we're one of the country's better kept secrets.
The commercial assembly plant for South Bend-based AM General LLC will be acquired by a Chinese-owned, Silicon Valley-headquartered company.
99 people were arrested on 186 criminal charges after a recent effort to help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities.
Teachers looking for a way to integrate STEM experiments into their lesson plans are invited to attend a week-long camp.
When Indiana cracked down on the opioid crisis, it accidentally helped spark a wave of pharmacy robberies, eventually reporting more robberies than any other state.
The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne celebrated a momentous day June 17, saying goodbye to its graduates that have been with the organization since they were kids.
An Indiana prosecutor is exploring an idea to help stop Madison County's drug crisis.
A former Ball State University student accused of threatening shoppers at a Muncie Goodwill store unless they converted to Islam has been deported.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ABC 21) -- The Allen County Building Department condemned the Country Hearth Inn on Goshen Road Thursday afternoon. Citing electrical wiring issues, including exposed wires, they shut down the hotel. 30 rooms were occupied at the time. County inspectors have found issues at the hotel before. According to records, their most recent inspection was in April 2016. They noted 11 different issues that needed corrected. Among them were: - &... More>>
A semi crash halted traffic on I-69 for several hours Thursday.
The Adams County coroner now knows what killed a man working in the sewer pit of a popular Monroe, Indiana butcher shop. The incident also sent another man to the hospital in critical condition.
Finding workers. Business managers in Fort Wayne and across Indiana say it's one of their biggest headaches.
Police now have a suspect in custody in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in 2015.
Area lawyers will have an additional resource soon. Ivy Tech's Fort Wayne Campus is opening a law library for the campus and community.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events happening around Fort Wayne.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will travel to the Ouabache State Park for a free concert.
Police need your help identifying a suspect in a recent armed robbery.
We now know the identification of the two men involved in Wednesday's industrial accident at Manley Meats.
A Fort Wayne woman will spend the next three years on probation after fraudulently claiming unemployment insurance benefits.
People taking Jefferson Boulevard in and out of downtown should expect increased traffic Monday and Tuesday.
Two teenagers from Greenwood make their national television debut -- and seek a shot at stardom -- Thursday night on ABC. Jon Klaasen and Andrew Butcher are among the 30 young singers competing on the show, "Boy Band." It premieres at 8 p.m., airing locally on ABC21. Judges on the program are Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland. Rita Ora hosts the show.
A Garrett, Ind. man faces preliminary charges after allegedly exposing himself to juveniles.
A Fort Wayne man learned his sentence for the murder of his girlfriend.
The Republican's plan to repeal Obamacare was unveiled Thursday morning. A draft of the legislation shows Senate legislation would make major changes to the nation's health care system.
Indiana health officials are announcing the launch of a website that makes it easier to search for statewide birth and death data.
A kayaker has been found safe after being missing overnight.
Looking for a new job? Check out this job fair opportunity taking place in Fort Wayne.
UPDATE: Tracy Lloyd was arrested in Indianapolis Wednesday. Police are no longer asking for help finding him.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (ABC 21) -- Five rounds of voting led to William "Rocky" Goshert being chosen to stay on as Kosciusko County Sheriff for the remainder of Aaron Rovenstine's term on Wednesday. Goshert was serving as the interim sheriff after Rovenstine was convicted of intimidating another police officer. Rovenstine's term lasts until 2018. Goshert first said he won't run for sheriff, then said he's unsure if he'll run next year. "Ultimately, the vot...
ABC21 announced today that it is appealing a court order preventing the station from broadcasting a trial court recording of a local physician's sentencing hearing -- a recording that is a public record pursuant to state law. The appellate brief was submitted by attorneys representing the station to the Court of Appeals of Indiana, challenging the April 20 order by Huntington Circuit Court Judge Thomas M. Hakes.
ABC21 announced today that it is appealing a court order preventing the station from broadcasting a trial court recording of a local physician's sentencing hearing -- a recording that is a public record pursuant to state law.
The appellate brief was submitted by attorneys representing the station to the Court of Appeals of Indiana, challenging the April 20 order by Huntington Circuit Court Judge Thomas M. Hakes.More>>
UPDATE: The Adams County Coroner says two people were working on a sewer pit at Manley Meats Wednesday afternoon, when at least one of them "went unresponsive."
DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Decatur, Indiana are investigating an industrial accident at Manley Meats located on 400 East in Adams Count this afternoon. Police say one person is dead and another is in very serious condition. The facility is a longtime staple in the community, dating back to the early 1960s. We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
Everyone in America is supposed to have healthcare by now. And everyone seems to have an opinion about it and about Senate Republicans who critics claim are crafting a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare behind closed doors, with no input from Democrats.
A group beach photo is a staple of many summer vacations, but for one family it became a way to showcase the 17 amazing ways the clan has grown.
The Dallas Zoo is sharing video of a gorilla that zoo officials say has a passion for splashing.
A high school graduate walked across the stage to get his diploma Wednesday night. What makes this so remarkable, is that the senior hasn't walked in years.
